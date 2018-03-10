One injured in overnight fire in Huntsville - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

One injured in overnight fire in Huntsville

By Mason McGalliard, Digital Content Producer
One person was injured in a fire in Huntsville that affected sixteen apartments. One person was injured in a fire in Huntsville that affected sixteen apartments.
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

A fire on Madison Pike left many people homeless this morning. 

Police were called to the fire at Bridge Street Apartments around 2 a.m. A witness at a restaurant close by saw the fire and immediately started banging on doors to alert people about the fire. 

Sixteen apartment units were impacted. One man was transported from the scene to Birmingham after suffering non-life-threatening injuries.  

We will continue to update this story as we get more information. 

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

