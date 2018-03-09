'Sweet Livie': Family speaks about toddler killed in drive-by shooting

A grieving family wants the world to know how loving and special her daughter was.More >>
Huntsville police have arrested three people after a toddler was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night.More >>
Mazda and Toyota have officially given their new Huntsville plant a name. The companies announced on Friday that they have created “Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, U.S.A., Inc.” as part of their recently-announced joint venture. This comes after the companies announced in January that they would bring a new facility to Limestone County.More >>
Dwight Satterfield of Decatur City Schools tells us the boy escaped with a small pelvic fracture and minor scrapes and bruises. He is expected to be released from the hospital Friday.More >>
A gunman and three hostages are dead after a standoff at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville.More >>
Toys 'R' Us are having a hard time competing with video games online sellers, such as Amazon.More >>
Melissa Blank is accused of grabbing a 5-year-old student by her neck during class at Brusly Elementary School on February 7. Now, the girl's parents have given some insight into what happened.More >>
Eleven West Texas agencies teamed up during a 15-day prostitution sting operation to arrest 62 people.More >>
Two people were injured in a shooting in the parking lot of Auburn Mall Friday evening.More >>
Authorities seized a cache of weapons and drugs including 200,00 pounds of methamphetamine, 138 pounds of heroin and 554 pounds of marijuana.More >>
A local family is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old girl who died unexpectedly just a few days ago. Janiyah Taylor passed away Monday morning in her sleep.More >>
SCDOT officials say I-26 westbound lanes near Orangeburg will remain closed until Saturday morning following a fatal accident where an 18-wheeler crashed into a bridge.More >>
Huntsville police have arrested three people after a toddler was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night.More >>
