Man murdered in Lauderdale County - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Man murdered in Lauderdale County

By Lauren Scharf, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

A homicide investigation is underway in Lauderdale County.

The sheriff's office reports a man was found dead in his home off County Road 94 Thursday night. The body was discovered by his caregiver.

Investigators identified the victim as 62-year-old Tommy Blevins.

Blevins' body was sent in for an autopsy.

Investigators are not releasing the matter of his death at this time, but said it is classified as a homicide.

They have some leads, but no suspects have been arrested.

Investigators believe this was a targeted act and the public is not in any danger.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • 3 facing capital murder charges after toddler killed in drive-by shooting

    3 facing capital murder charges after toddler killed in drive-by shooting

    Friday, March 9 2018 7:32 PM EST2018-03-10 00:32:46 GMT
    (Source: Livia Robinson's Family)(Source: Livia Robinson's Family)

    Huntsville police have arrested three people after a toddler was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night.

    More >>

    Huntsville police have arrested three people after a toddler was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night.

    More >>

  • Name announced for $1.6 billion Toyota-Mazda plant

    Name announced for $1.6 billion Toyota-Mazda plant

    Friday, March 9 2018 5:41 PM EST2018-03-09 22:41:27 GMT
    (Source: WAFF 48 News)(Source: WAFF 48 News)
    (Source: WAFF 48 News)(Source: WAFF 48 News)

    Mazda and Toyota have officially given their new Huntsville plant a name.  The companies announced on Friday that they have created “Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, U.S.A., Inc.” as part of their recently-announced joint venture.  This comes after the companies announced in January that they would bring a new facility to Limestone County.  

    More >>

    Mazda and Toyota have officially given their new Huntsville plant a name.  The companies announced on Friday that they have created “Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, U.S.A., Inc.” as part of their recently-announced joint venture.  This comes after the companies announced in January that they would bring a new facility to Limestone County.  

    More >>

  • JesHenry Malone appointed to Madison County Commission seat

    JesHenry Malone appointed to Madison County Commission seat

    Friday, March 9 2018 1:35 PM EST2018-03-09 18:35:59 GMT
    JesHenry Malone (Source: City of Huntsville)JesHenry Malone (Source: City of Huntsville)
    JesHenry Malone (Source: City of Huntsville)JesHenry Malone (Source: City of Huntsville)
    A new commissioner has been named to fill the vacancy in the Madison County Commission left by the late Bob Harrison. JesHenry Malone will represent District 6 and serve the remainder of Harrison’s term. Governor Kay Ivey appointed Malone, who serves as a Captain with the Huntsville Police Department, on Friday. Longtime commissioner Bob Harrison died in October of 2017. He was 74 years old. Malone served briefly as the interim police chief at Alabama A&M University in 2...More >>
    A new commissioner has been named to fill the vacancy in the Madison County Commission left by the late Bob Harrison. JesHenry Malone will represent District 6 and serve the remainder of Harrison’s term. Governor Kay Ivey appointed Malone, who serves as a Captain with the Huntsville Police Department, on Friday. Longtime commissioner Bob Harrison died in October of 2017. He was 74 years old. Malone served briefly as the interim police chief at Alabama A&M University in 2...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly