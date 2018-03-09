Man murdered in Lauderdale County

A homicide investigation is underway in Lauderdale County.

The sheriff's office reports a man was found dead in his home off County Road 94 Thursday night. The body was discovered by his caregiver.

Investigators identified the victim as 62-year-old Tommy Blevins.

Blevins' body was sent in for an autopsy.

Investigators are not releasing the matter of his death at this time, but said it is classified as a homicide.

They have some leads, but no suspects have been arrested.

Investigators believe this was a targeted act and the public is not in any danger.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48