Hyundai recalling Sonatas due to air bag malfunction

By Mason McGalliard, Digital Content Producer
Hyundai is recalling certain models of the 2011 Sonata due to a potential air bag malfunction.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) stated that the air bag control unit in certain 2011 Sonata cars may be disabled, causing the air bags and seat belt to not work in the event of a crash. 

There are potentially over 150,000 units affected by this problem. 

Hyundai is still working on a solution to this issue. The recall is expected to start on April 20. 

If you think you may be impacted by this recall, you can contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236.

