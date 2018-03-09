Name announced for $1.6 billion Toyota-Mazda plant

Mazda and Toyota have officially given their new Huntsville plant a name.

The companies announced on Friday that they have created “Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, U.S.A., Inc.” as part of their recently-announced joint venture.

This comes after the companies announced in January that they would bring a new facility to Limestone County. The companies are investing $1.6 billion to construct the new plant.



Mazda’s Executive Officer, Masashi Aihara, has high hopes for the joint effort, saying, “We hope to make MTMUS a plant that will hold a special place in the heart of the local community for many, many years,”.

Aihara will serve as the President of MTMUS, with Toyota’s executive general Hironori Kagohashi, serving as its Executive Vice President. This will be Toyota’s 11th manufacturing facility in the country.

The plant, being constructed within Huntsville city limits, will employ up to 4,000 people. The companies say the facility will produce 300,000 units of cars, half of which will be Mazda’s crossover model, while the other half will be units of the Toyota Corolla.

Land preparations are set to begin soon, with actual construction set to begin in 2019. The companies plan to open the plant in 2021.

