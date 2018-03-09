Name announced for $1.6 billion Toyota-Mazda plant - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Name announced for $1.6 billion Toyota-Mazda plant

By Mason McGalliard, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WAFF 48 News) (Source: WAFF 48 News)
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Mazda and Toyota have officially given their new Huntsville plant a name. 

The companies announced on Friday that they have created “Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, U.S.A., Inc.” as part of their recently-announced joint venture. 

This comes after the companies announced in January that they would bring a new facility to Limestone County.  The companies are investing $1.6 billion to construct the new plant. 

[READ MORE: How the Toyota-Mazda deal ranks in Alabama]

Mazda’s Executive Officer, Masashi Aihara, has high hopes for the joint effort, saying, “We hope to make MTMUS a plant that will hold a special place in the heart of the local community for many, many years,”. 

Aihara will serve as the President of MTMUS, with Toyota’s executive general Hironori Kagohashi, serving as its Executive Vice President. This will be Toyota’s 11th manufacturing facility in the country

The plant, being constructed within Huntsville city limits, will employ up to 4,000 people.  The companies say the facility will produce 300,000 units of cars, half of which will be Mazda’s crossover model, while the other half will be units of the Toyota Corolla. 

Land preparations are set to begin soon, with actual construction set to begin in 2019.  The companies plan to open the plant in 2021.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • Name announced for $1.6 billion Toyota-Mazda plant

    Name announced for $1.6 billion Toyota-Mazda plant

    Friday, March 9 2018 5:41 PM EST2018-03-09 22:41:27 GMT
    (Source: WAFF 48 News)(Source: WAFF 48 News)
    (Source: WAFF 48 News)(Source: WAFF 48 News)

    Mazda and Toyota have officially given their new Huntsville plant a name.  The companies announced on Friday that they have created “Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, U.S.A., Inc.” as part of their recently-announced joint venture.  This comes after the companies announced in January that they would bring a new facility to Limestone County.  

    More >>

    Mazda and Toyota have officially given their new Huntsville plant a name.  The companies announced on Friday that they have created “Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, U.S.A., Inc.” as part of their recently-announced joint venture.  This comes after the companies announced in January that they would bring a new facility to Limestone County.  

    More >>

  • JesHenry Malone appointed to Madison County Commission seat

    JesHenry Malone appointed to Madison County Commission seat

    Friday, March 9 2018 1:35 PM EST2018-03-09 18:35:59 GMT
    JesHenry Malone (Source: City of Huntsville)JesHenry Malone (Source: City of Huntsville)
    JesHenry Malone (Source: City of Huntsville)JesHenry Malone (Source: City of Huntsville)
    A new commissioner has been named to fill the vacancy in the Madison County Commission left by the late Bob Harrison. JesHenry Malone will represent District 6 and serve the remainder of Harrison’s term. Governor Kay Ivey appointed Malone, who serves as a Captain with the Huntsville Police Department, on Friday. Longtime commissioner Bob Harrison died in October of 2017. He was 74 years old. Malone served briefly as the interim police chief at Alabama A&M University in 2...More >>
    A new commissioner has been named to fill the vacancy in the Madison County Commission left by the late Bob Harrison. JesHenry Malone will represent District 6 and serve the remainder of Harrison’s term. Governor Kay Ivey appointed Malone, who serves as a Captain with the Huntsville Police Department, on Friday. Longtime commissioner Bob Harrison died in October of 2017. He was 74 years old. Malone served briefly as the interim police chief at Alabama A&M University in 2...More >>

  • Decatur first-grader struck by vehicle to be released from hospital

    Decatur first-grader struck by vehicle to be released from hospital

    Friday, March 9 2018 11:04 AM EST2018-03-09 16:04:56 GMT
    [Source: Crystal Vander Weit/Decatur Daily][Source: Crystal Vander Weit/Decatur Daily]

    Dwight Satterfield of Decatur City Schools tells us the boy escaped with a small pelvic fracture and minor scrapes and bruises. He is expected to be released from the hospital Friday. 

    More >>

    Dwight Satterfield of Decatur City Schools tells us the boy escaped with a small pelvic fracture and minor scrapes and bruises. He is expected to be released from the hospital Friday. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly