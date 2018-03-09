NASA taking names to include in first mission to touch the sun - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

NASA taking names to include in first mission to touch the sun

By Jonathan Grass, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: WAFF) (Source: WAFF)
(WAFF) -

NASA is inviting people around the world to have their names be part of a historic mission to the sun.

Candidates will get their names on a microchip aboard NASA’s Parker Solar Probe mission launching this summer. The mission will face brutal heat as it travels through the sun’s atmosphere.

The primary science goals for the mission are to trace how energy and heat move through the solar corona and to explore what accelerates the solar wind as well as solar energetic particles. The study of the sun’s effects on space and planets is known as heliophysics.

“This probe will journey to a region humanity has never explored before,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, the associate administrator for the Science Mission Directorate at NASA headquarters in Washington. “This mission will answer questions scientists have sought to uncover for more than six decades.”

Submissions can be made online at this link. They will be accepted until April 27.

Learn more and add your name to the mission here.

The spacecraft is about the size of a small car. It will travel directly into the sun's atmosphere about four million miles from its surface. The spacecraft and instruments will be protected from the sun’s heat by a 4.5-inch thick carbon-composite shield, which will need to withstand temperatures outside the spacecraft that reach nearly 2,500 F. This state-of-the-art heat shield will keep the four instrument suites at room temperature.

The spacecraft speed is so fast, it will be going at approximately 430,000 mph at its closest approach. NASA states that's fast enough to get from Washington, D.C., to Tokyo in under a minute.

“Parker Solar Probe is, quite literally, the fastest, hottest — and, to me, coolest — mission under the Sun,” said project scientist Nicola Fox of the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory. “This incredible spacecraft is going to reveal so much about our star and how it works that we’ve not been able to understand.”

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • Name announced for $1.6 billion Toyota-Mazda plant

    Name announced for $1.6 billion Toyota-Mazda plant

    Friday, March 9 2018 5:41 PM EST2018-03-09 22:41:27 GMT
    (Source: WAFF 48 News)(Source: WAFF 48 News)
    (Source: WAFF 48 News)(Source: WAFF 48 News)

    Mazda and Toyota have officially given their new Huntsville plant a name.  The companies announced on Friday that they have created “Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, U.S.A., Inc.” as part of their recently-announced joint venture.  This comes after the companies announced in January that they would bring a new facility to Limestone County.  

    More >>

    Mazda and Toyota have officially given their new Huntsville plant a name.  The companies announced on Friday that they have created “Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, U.S.A., Inc.” as part of their recently-announced joint venture.  This comes after the companies announced in January that they would bring a new facility to Limestone County.  

    More >>

  • JesHenry Malone appointed to Madison County Commission seat

    JesHenry Malone appointed to Madison County Commission seat

    Friday, March 9 2018 1:35 PM EST2018-03-09 18:35:59 GMT
    JesHenry Malone (Source: City of Huntsville)JesHenry Malone (Source: City of Huntsville)
    JesHenry Malone (Source: City of Huntsville)JesHenry Malone (Source: City of Huntsville)
    A new commissioner has been named to fill the vacancy in the Madison County Commission left by the late Bob Harrison. JesHenry Malone will represent District 6 and serve the remainder of Harrison’s term. Governor Kay Ivey appointed Malone, who serves as a Captain with the Huntsville Police Department, on Friday. Longtime commissioner Bob Harrison died in October of 2017. He was 74 years old. Malone served briefly as the interim police chief at Alabama A&M University in 2...More >>
    A new commissioner has been named to fill the vacancy in the Madison County Commission left by the late Bob Harrison. JesHenry Malone will represent District 6 and serve the remainder of Harrison’s term. Governor Kay Ivey appointed Malone, who serves as a Captain with the Huntsville Police Department, on Friday. Longtime commissioner Bob Harrison died in October of 2017. He was 74 years old. Malone served briefly as the interim police chief at Alabama A&M University in 2...More >>

  • Decatur first-grader struck by vehicle to be released from hospital

    Decatur first-grader struck by vehicle to be released from hospital

    Friday, March 9 2018 11:04 AM EST2018-03-09 16:04:56 GMT
    [Source: Crystal Vander Weit/Decatur Daily][Source: Crystal Vander Weit/Decatur Daily]

    Dwight Satterfield of Decatur City Schools tells us the boy escaped with a small pelvic fracture and minor scrapes and bruises. He is expected to be released from the hospital Friday. 

    More >>

    Dwight Satterfield of Decatur City Schools tells us the boy escaped with a small pelvic fracture and minor scrapes and bruises. He is expected to be released from the hospital Friday. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly