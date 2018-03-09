JesHenry Malone appointed to Madison County Commission seat

A new commissioner has been named to fill the vacancy in the Madison County Commission left by the late Bob Harrison.



JesHenry Malone will represent District 6 and serve the remainder of Harrison’s term.



Governor Kay Ivey appointed Malone, who serves as a Captain with the Huntsville Police Department, on Friday.



Longtime commissioner Bob Harrison died in October of 2017. He was 74 years old.



Malone served briefly as the interim police chief at Alabama A&M University in 2016 following the resignation of former chief Monica Ray.



“I commend Governor Ivey for her thorough process in seeking the most qualified person to serve the Madison County Commission,” said Commission Chairman Dale Strong.



“JesHenry has faithfully served the greater Madison County community and is highly respected for his service as Captain with the Huntsville Police Department. I know he will offer great insight and representation of District Six, and the Madison County Commission,” Strong added.



The District 6 seat will be up for election in 2020.



A date for Malone to be sworn-in has not been set, but is expected in the coming weeks.



