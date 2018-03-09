JesHenry Malone appointed to Madison County Commission seat

Dwight Satterfield of Decatur City Schools tells us the boy escaped with a small pelvic fracture and minor scrapes and bruises. He is expected to be released from the hospital Friday.More >>
The Huntsville man accused of terrorism charges pleaded guilty in federal court on Thursday.More >>
Huntsville police have arrested three people after a toddler was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night.More >>
It’s been over nine years since a Decatur pharmacy was robbed at gunpoint, and now the fugitive suspect is finally facing justice.More >>
Cleveland Police released body camera video from a visit to the home of Larissa Rodriguez to question her about her then missing 5-year-old son Dec. 18, 2017.More >>
Evoni Williams was not too busy to assist a patron. Her actions didn't go unnoticed as she was rewarded for her kindness.More >>
Eleven West Texas agencies teamed up during a 15-day prostitution sting operation to arrest 62 people.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
A local family is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old girl who died unexpectedly just a few days ago. Janiyah Taylor passed away Monday morning in her sleep.More >>
Uber has removed driving privileges for a man accused of secretly videotaping a sexual encounter with a 19-year-old woman he had picked up in Wrightsville Beach.More >>
Authorities are on scene of a fire at a home in Madisonville that killed two and injured two others.More >>
More than 24,000 influenza-associated hospitalizations were reported nationwide between Oct. 1 and March 6.More >>
Authorities say I-26 westbound traffic near Orangeburg remains closed following a fatal accident where an 18-wheeler crashed into a bridge.More >>
