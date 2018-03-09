Team Redstone to conduct large detonation

Team Redstone will conduct one large detonation on March 9 between 12 p.m. - 4:30 in the southern part of the Arsenal.

Officials say the wind/weather conditions are not optimal, there is a possibility that the test event(s) will be canceled.

The potential for a significant elevated noise level that is GREATER than the "normal level", is to be expected.

