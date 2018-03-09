My Take - Time to Change

It's a message you hear twice each year…time change your clocks. This Saturday night before going to sleep we'll move our clocks forward one hour. And along with that comes the message to change the batteries in your smoke detectors. The vast majority of deadly fires in the state involve homes where smoke detectors are either not working or not installed at all. Smoke alarms, when properly installed and maintained, provide early warning when fire occurs. But the smoke detector is just one part of the equation. Make sure everyone in your home knows the best escape route and an alternate escape route and practice it often. Your kids have fire drills at school to educate them on what to do in a fire. Home is even more critical because if your kids are asleep they may be disoriented and not as quick to think on their feet. So, set those clocks forward one hour and get those batteries changed in your smoke detectors.



I'm Dave Thomason, that's "My Take" What's yours?



