Safety tips for drivers and pedestrians

On Thursday evening, a 6-year-old was hit by a car while walking home from school. This can be a parent’s worst nightmare but, there are ways situations like this can be avoided.

It’s important that drivers remember to slow down when they are driving in a neighborhood or in a school zone where kids are walking to or from school. Limit your distractions by putting down the cell phone while driving.

If you are the one walking, remember to look both ways before crossing the street. Make eye contact with drivers so they are aware of when you are about to cross the street.

If it’s dark outside, wear light-colored clothing so drivers can see you. It’s also important to remember the rules of a crosswalk. Under Alabama law, drivers must yield the right-of-way to pedestrians. If a crosswalk is not present, the right-of-way goes to the drivers.

