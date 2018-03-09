Lawrence Co. Sheriff’s Office adds school safety tip line

The Huntsville man accused of terrorism charges pleaded guilty in federal court on Thursday.More >>
Huntsville police have arrested three people after a toddler was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night.More >>
It’s been over nine years since a Decatur pharmacy was robbed at gunpoint, and now the fugitive suspect is finally facing justice.More >>
Authorities in Decatur have confirmed that a Julian Harris Elementary first-grader was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon.More >>
Huntsville police have found one of the suspects in a homicide investigation from earlier this year.More >>
Cleveland Police released body camera video from a visit to the home of Larissa Rodriguez to question her about her then missing 5-year-old son Dec. 18, 2017.More >>
Clocks will change on Sunday, but not for everyone.More >>
A local family is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old girl who died unexpectedly just a few days ago. Janiyah Taylor passed away Monday morning in her sleep.More >>
An Uber driver is accused of secretly videotaping a sexual encounter with a 19-year-old woman he had picked up in Wrightsville Beach, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Police in Washington discovered a woman's decapitated body near a bunker filled with arms and ammunition.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
A Facebook post documenting a classic 42-year-old message in the bottle from the Upstate is going viral.More >>
Just seven days after Aynor Middle School student Taylor Ibarra committed suicide, another young teen attending the same school attempted to do the same thing.More >>
Huntsville police have arrested three people after a toddler was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night.More >>
Coca-Cola is planning to launch its first alcoholic drink.More >>
