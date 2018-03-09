Lawrence Co. Sheriff’s Office adds school safety tip line - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Lawrence Co. Sheriff’s Office adds school safety tip line

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office now has a school safety tip line so anyone, including students, can report and help prevent violence at local schools. 

The caller will be able to leave a voice message that dispatchers and school resource officers can access when a call comes in. The caller may remain anonymous, but they are asked to give as many details in regards to the situation as possible. 

