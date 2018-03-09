Kat: Beautiful Friday forecast, but rain chances return this weekend

Despite a COLD March morning plenty of sunshine will help warm us up by the afternoon! Highs will range from the upper 50s in northeast Alabama to the low 60s elsewhere. It will be a beautiful afternoon to soak in some sunshine, especially since rain returns this weekend.

Rain showers will begin to move in during the morning on Saturday coming in from the northwest. Here's a look at the timeline of arrival! #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/qwUJhVRwsX — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) March 9, 2018

Cloud cover will build into north Alabama around midnight-1 AM and the thick cloud cover will help trap in some of today's warmth at the surface which will only allow temperatures to fall into the upper 40s. No frost or freeze for tonight!

Looking like a great day to grill! What are you going to make tonight? #ALwx #TNwx pic.twitter.com/ZENw9djv9y — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) March 9, 2018

Enjoy your Friday because this weekend is looking messy. Scattered showers return to the forecast Saturday morning. Throughout the day Saturday, we will see on and off showers and then rain becomes more widespread by Saturday night.

1/2-1" of rain is likely all across the Tennessee Valley. A few storms with gusty winds are possible this weekend, especially Saturday night into early Sunday.

While we have rain on the way for the weekend, we shouldn't deal with any severe weather. HOWEVER, those along the Gulf Coast could see strong/severe storms on Saturday, so if you're heading that way, make sure to set your location settings on the @waff48 #FirstAlert Weather App! pic.twitter.com/RwKE2kcvEP — Brandon Spinner WAFF (@wxSpinner89) March 9, 2018

Have an umbrella for church because rain showers will linger into your Sunday! Highs stay mild this weekend but return into the low-mid 50s for the first half of next week. It looks like a warming trend is in sight for next weekend.

REMINDER: We will "Spring Forward" an hour Saturday night into Sunday!

