Eric: Rain overnight, more Sunday night

Cloud cover and scattered rain showers will stick with us for Saturday evening with the heaviest rainfall and isolated storms developing after the midnight hour.

Rain showers will continue for early Sunday morning before ending around lunchtime. Just a reminder, daylight saving time begins 2 AM Sunday and clocks will go forward an hour.

Sunday afternoon will be mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s, a few scattered showers are possible in the early afternoon and evening.

More scattered to widespread rainfall will move in late Sunday night, a few flurries can mix in to our north and into NE Alabama. Skies clear Monday with cool highs near 50 degrees. The cool and dry trend will stick around through mid-week.

Temps warm back into the 60s by Thursday and Friday. Our next best chance of rain looks to be Saint Patrick’s Day Saturday.



