Eric: Rain overnight, cooler air to start your work week

A cold front will move in this evening, bringing yet another round of scattered rain showers and even some isolated thunderstorms. No severe weather is expected.

As cold air rushes in behind the front, there is a narrow window where a rain/snow mix or flurries can mix in. Little to no accumulation is expected, but grassy areas and higher elevations could see some light accumulation (~1/2”).

Skies will clear rapidly by Monday morning but as cooler air filters in, highs will be in the upper 40s with winds occasionally gusting up to 30 mph. Clear skies Monday night will allow temperatures to fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s by Monday morning.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny but cool with highs well below average in the upper 40s. More mild air returns to the Tennessee Valley by Thursday and Friday with highs in the 60s. Next weekend looks to be our next best chance of seeing more rain and thunderstorms.

