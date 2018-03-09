Brandon: Sunny, seasonable, & breezy today with rain moving in this weekend

The Huntsville man accused of terrorism charges pleaded guilty in federal court on Thursday.More >>
Huntsville police have arrested three people after a toddler was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night.More >>
It’s been over nine years since a Decatur pharmacy was robbed at gunpoint, and now the fugitive suspect is finally facing justice.More >>
Authorities in Decatur have confirmed that a Julian Harris Elementary first-grader was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon.More >>
Huntsville police have found one of the suspects in a homicide investigation from earlier this year.More >>
Just seven days after Aynor Middle School student Taylor Ibarra committed suicide, another young teen attending the same school attempted to do the same thing.More >>
