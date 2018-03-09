Brandon: Sunny, seasonable, & breezy today with rain moving in this weekend

Another abnormally cold start this morning as temperatures are into the upper 20s and low 30s across the Tennessee Valley. Wind is not as strong this morning so the windchill not quite as big of a concern, but it is still chilly.

Frost out there this morning should melt quickly because we have plenty of sunshine and warmth on the way for this afternoon.

Expecting the low 60s for your Friday afternoon, with plenty of sunshine as when will be out of the south today bring us a little more worn than what we saw Wednesday and Thursday. Gusts will be strong again, at times gusting from 20 to 25 mph.

The warmer weather will last into the weekend, however, it does look like we will be pretty gloomy. Clouds build overnight tonight and into your Saturday, and that’ll bring him a chance of rain starting Saturday afternoon.

We could see a few showers on Saturday morning but overall I think the heavier rain should wait until after lunch on Saturday, with the heaviest stuff coming in overnight into Sunday morning.

Still expecting the upper 50s and low 60s on Saturday in the upper 50s on Sunday but it won’t be nice outside due to that rainfall. Expecting most spots to reach at least 1 inch of rain, with some spots getting as high as 2 inches.

Rain should dwindle into the afternoon on Sunday, but the clouds look to stick around until Monday. Sunday also looks breezy with gusts of 20-25 mph from the northwest.

REMINDER: We will “Spring Forward” an hour Saturday night into Sunday!

