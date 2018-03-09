Brad: Heavy rain chances this weekend - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Brad: Heavy rain chances this weekend

Temperature will stay in the lower 40s for overnight lows and it looks like the rain will hold off until after sunrise Saturday morning. Scattered showers will be around for the morning with a few more showers in the afternoon.

I expect to see heavy and more steady rain as we go into Saturday night and early Sunday morning. We still can’t rule out a few thunderstorms but the stronger storms will be farther south. Severe storms will be possible late Saturday into Sunday morning along the Gulf Coast.

Don’t forget to take the First Alert Weather App with you on spring break.

Cooler weather returns for much of next week.

And some forecast guidance is bringing around a slight chance for snowflakes early Monday morning. Stay tuned and have a great weekend.

