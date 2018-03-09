Brad: Heavy rain chances this weekend

A grieving family wants the world to know how loving and special her daughter was.More >>
Huntsville police have arrested three people after a toddler was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night.
Mazda and Toyota have officially given their new Huntsville plant a name. The companies announced on Friday that they have created "Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, U.S.A., Inc." as part of their recently-announced joint venture. This comes after the companies announced in January that they would bring a new facility to Limestone County.
Dwight Satterfield of Decatur City Schools tells us the boy escaped with a small pelvic fracture and minor scrapes and bruises. He is expected to be released from the hospital Friday.
A gunman and three hostages are dead after a standoff at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville.
Toys 'R' Us are having a hard time competing with video games online sellers, such as Amazon.
High water from the Mississippi River caused two pumps at the water treatment plant next to General DeWitt Spain Airport to fail.
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.
