James Clemens students honor school shooting victims

James Clemens High School students gathered Thursday morning to pay tribute to each of the lives lost in last month's mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Students held up signs bearing the names and ages of each victim killed in the Feb. 12 mass shooting. As cars crowded around the traffic circle, students flipped the signs. On the back were the names of schools where other shootings have occurred, including two local schools: the University of Alabama in Huntsville and Discovery Middle School.

"After the Parkland shootings, I thought of this as a way to memorialize these victims' names and make sure they weren't just forgotten in the history books," said Jonathan Marcus, a senior at James Clemens.

Marcus and Madison Werkheiser organized the memorial service. Werkheiser said she was inspired by the actions of students in Parkland following the shooting there.

"People like Emma Gonzalez and Cameron Cassidy, people who experienced the Parkland shooting. They were part of a town hall a couple days after the shooting and I look to them because I think this generation is where it's going to come from, and this generation is demanding the change that we've been calling for for so long," said Werkheiser.

James Clemens Principal Brian Clayton said he couldn't be prouder of what the students were doing.

"It's like a proud dad. You know, you see things like that and you think, well, we are instilling in them," said Clayton.

Students said there will be future events similar to the memorial service they held Thursday morning.

They are currently working with all area high schools to plan a march of unity at Big Spring Park on April 21, one day after the anniversary of the 1999 mass shooting at Columbine High School.

