Huntsville Utilities, Madison Sheriff warn of latest scams

Scammers are relentlessly in pursuit of your hard-earned money and personal information, with two new warnings being issued Thursday.

The first was issued by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office:

Warrant Scam being called from 256 581-4500. Scammer claims to be

Deputy Kevin Barnett. Tells you to go to CVS and get a money order before you are arrested. Don’t fall for it. pic.twitter.com/DvlOrIdcnz — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) March 8, 2018

Citizens are reminded that this scam and any other phone calls demanding immediate payment, particularly through non-traditional means. Outstanding fines and warrants can only be addressed during business hours via check, credit card or money order.

The second warning was issued by Huntsville Utilities:

If you suspect you are being targeted by scammers, trust your gut and reach out to law enforcement to report any suspicious incidents.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48