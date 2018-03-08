Suspect arrested nearly a decade after Decatur pharmacy robbery

Christopher Wayne Lynn is being held at the Morgan County Jail after robbing a CVS pharmacy nearly a decade ago.

It’s been over nine years since a Decatur pharmacy was robbed at gunpoint, and now the fugitive suspect is finally facing justice.

In February 2009, a white male armed with a pistol entered the CVS at 812 Beltline Rd. SW and robbed three employees of medication. The man fled on foot, dropping several items during the escape.

Evidence collected at the scene was submitted to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for DNA testing.

In July 2010, Christopher Wayne Lynn was named a suspect in the robbery and a search warrant was issued for his DNA. Lynn was in the custody of the Alabama Department of Corrections when the warrant was issued but had already been released when a DNA match was confirmed in June 2011.

By the time warrants were issued for his arrest in Alabama, Lynn was serving a lengthy sentence in Florida for multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, including aggravated assault on a police officer.

Eventually, he was released and returned to Alabama, where local authorities finally caught up with him this week.

On March 5, Lynn was arrested in Cullman County for failure to appear for domestic violence and attempting to flee. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office then handed him off to the Decatur Police Department.

Lynn was booked into the Morgan County Jail, where he remains in lieu of a $180,000 bond.

