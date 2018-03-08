Decatur first-grader struck by vehicle to be released from hospital

Authorities in Decatur have confirmed that a Julian Harris Elementary first-grader was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon.

Officials said the 6-year-old was struck off campus at the intersection of Gaslight Place and Brookline Avenue in southwest Decatur.

The child, who was walking home from school when the accident occurred, was airlifted to Children's Hospital in Birmingham.

Dwight Satterfield of Decatur City Schools tells us the boy escaped with a small pelvic fracture and minor scrapes and bruises. He is expected to be released from the hospital Friday.

The Decatur police traffic division is investigating the accident.

