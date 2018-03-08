Decatur police need help identifying stolen credit card suspects

Decatur PD is still searching for two suspects captured on video surveillance using a stolen credit card in February

The Decatur Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in the identification of two individuals.

The individuals are suspects in the use of a stolen credit card within the City of Decatur.

The stolen credit card was used at several businesses within city limits on Feb. 19, 2018.

The Decatur Police Department asks that anyone with information related to the identity of these individuals to please contact Detective Ferguson at 256-341-4669.

