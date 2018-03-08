Florence Wine Fest to kickoff Friday

The annual Florence Wine Fest is back this weekend with a two-day day extravaganza for wine lovers.

More than 200 wines from around the world will be on display for you to sample. Some of the best chefs in the Shoals will be bringing their culinary creations too, hoping to find the perfect pairing.

Some VIP tickets are already sold out, but you can still get a general admission ticket. The tents open at 2:00 p.m. Saturday.

You can learn more about the wine festival here .

