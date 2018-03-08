Florence Wine Fest to kickoff Friday

Huntsville police say a toddler is dead after being shot Wednesday night.More >>
Huntsville police have found one of the suspects in a homicide investigation from earlier this year.More >>
The Huntsville man accused facing terrorism charges has agreed to plead guilty in federal court. Aziz Sayyed will plead guilty to attempting to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization.More >>
Redstone Arsenal Gate 9 reopened shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday after an incident damaged the barrier system.More >>
A Harvest 2-year-old has lost his fight after being found in a pool a few weeks ago.More >>
First cousins share only about 12.5 percent of their DNA, and it’s estimated that 4 to 7 percent of children born to them are likely to have birth defects.More >>
The family says it wasn’t until they sat down for a serving that they noticed the cereal had a “best by” date of 1997.More >>
The suspect faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
Some Emperor penguins took up interest a camera when Eddie Gault, an Australian Antarctic expeditioner, left it on the ice.More >>
Just seven days after Aynor Middle School student Taylor Ibarra committed suicide, another young teen attending the same school attempted to do the same thing.More >>
The Mississippi River continues to rise at the Carrollton Gauge after gain four feet of water in the last 10 days.More >>
Tens of thousands of people who attended a national cheerleading competiton have been told to look out for signs of the mumps after an infected person attended the championship last month.More >>
The Hallsville Bobcat Belles showed off their 'moooves' at a contest recently, and the video has quickly gone viral.More >>
The man accused of kidnapping a 4-year-old Johns Island girl and assaulting her mother will remain behind bars after waiving a hearing before a bond judge Wednesday.More >>
