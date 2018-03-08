Kat: Cool and and breezy today

The Huntsville man accused facing terrorism charges has agreed to plead guilty in federal court. Aziz Sayyed will plead guilty to attempting to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization.More >>
Huntsville police say a toddler is dead after being shot Wednesday night.More >>
Huntsville police have found one of the suspects in a homicide investigation from earlier this year.More >>
Redstone Arsenal Gate 9 reopened shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday after an incident damaged the barrier system.More >>
A Harvest 2-year-old has lost his fight after being found in a pool a few weeks ago.More >>
First cousins share only about 12.5 percent of their DNA, and it’s estimated that 4 to 7 percent of children born to them are likely to have birth defects.More >>
Just seven days after Aynor Middle School student Taylor Ibarra committed suicide, another young teen attending the same school attempted to do the same thing.More >>
The suspect faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.More >>
The family says it wasn’t until they sat down for a serving that they noticed the cereal had a “best by” date of 1997.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
Cleveland Police released body camera video from a visit to the home of Larissa Rodriguez to question her about her then missing 5-year-old son Dec. 18, 2017.More >>
Business leaders continue to sound the alarm about the potential economic fallout from tariffs, with some raising the specter of a global trade war.More >>
Three years after her ill-fated mission, human bones were found on Nikumaroro Island, a west Pacific island near Earhart's projected flight path.More >>
A man was arrested in Wynne after investigators say he tried to meet what he thought was a teenage girl for sex after church.More >>
