Kat: Cool and and breezy today

It's another cool March day across north Alabama with highs this afternoon only climbing into the mid-40s.

Winds will be out of the north and west today around 10-20 mph so wind chill will be a factor throughout the day, making our feels like temperatures stay below the actual temperature throughout your Thursday.

By dinner time tonight temperatures will dip back into the upper 30s to low 40s and then another freeze is likely overnight so be sure to cover up your sensitive plants again!

Warmer weather is in sight tomorrow though! Your Friday forecast is looking beautiful with mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs around 60 degrees.

Enjoy your Friday because this weekend is looking messy.

Rain chances return Saturday throughout the midday hours and rain showers stick around overnight and into Sunday—1-2" of rain is likely across the Tennessee Valley.

A few storms with gusty winds are possible this weekend, especially Saturday night into early Sunday. Rainfall totals could exceed 2" in any spots that see thunderstorms.

Highs stay mild this weekend but return into the low-mid 50s for the first half of next week.

It looks like a warming trend is in sight for next weekend.

