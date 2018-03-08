Brandon: Cold and breezy today

Huntsville police confirm a toddler is in critical condition after being shot.More >>
Huntsville police have found one of the suspects in a homicide investigation from earlier this year.More >>
The Huntsville man accused facing terrorism charges has agreed to plead guilty in federal court. Aziz Sayyed will plead guilty to attempting to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization.More >>
Redstone Arsenal Gate 9 reopened shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday after an incident damaged the barrier system.More >>
A Harvest 2-year-old has lost his fight after being found in a pool a few weeks ago.More >>
The suspect faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
Multiple social media posts have been getting attention after several women here in the Midlands claim they were followed and harassed while shopping at places like Walmart and Columbiana Centre.More >>
Three different women in the Midlands has written about scary situations while shopping - and all of the posts have garnered a ton of shares on social media.More >>
