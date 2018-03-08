Brandon: Cold and breezy today

Grab your winter coat this morning, it is very chilly out there! We're under a Freeze Warning until 8 AM this morning. Temperatures are into the upper 20s and low 30s across the Tennessee Valley this morning, but when you factor in the wind out of the north and west at 5 to 10 mph wind chill factor is into the low 20s.

We will stay mostly clear throughout your day today but we'll be on the chilly side. Air temperatures only climbing into the mid-40s this afternoon. Wind will be breezy once again at 15 to 25 mph from the north and west.

Tonight has the potential to be even colder when it comes to air temperatures, however, the wind chill will not be as much of a factor due to lighter wind overnight. Low temperatures will likely fall into the upper 20s.

While Friday will start off on the chilly side, it looks to be the best day of our forecast with temperatures climbing into the low 60s by the afternoon and plenty of sunshine!

Enjoy your Friday because this weekend is looking good to me, rain chances increase as we head on into the afternoon on Saturday and overnight into Sunday. Some spots could see upwards of 2 inches of rain by Sunday afternoon when things wrap up.

