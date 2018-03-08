Brad: Temps in 20s tonight; rain this weekend

Another clear night with temperatures dropping down into the upper 20s.

[TAP TO WATCH LIVE NEWSCASTS]

Temperatures will warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s as we get into Friday afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.

Expect more clouds by sunrise on Saturday morning. Rain will begin to spread across the area late Saturday morning into the afternoon. Temperatures will slowly warm into the upper 50s and lower 60s Saturday afternoon. A few thunderstorms will be possible late Saturday evening into Sunday morning.

By Sunday afternoon the rain will be on the way out with decreasing clouds.

[WATCH: The Future of Weather Warnings]

Don’t forget we go back to daylight saving time Sunday at 2 a.m.

Early next week we will see cooler than normal temperatures through Wednesday with afternoon highs in the 50s and morning lows in the 30s.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48