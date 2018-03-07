Crime Stoppers: Robber holds gun to Huntsville business employee's head

Huntsville police say this man committed an armed robbery at Western Fiance on Jordan Lane on Feb. 20, 2018. (Source: Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers)

This week's Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers focuses on a robbery at Western Finance on Jordan Lane.

Huntsville police say that on Feb. 20, a man entered the business and asked about information for a loan. Police say he then paused and immediately began demanding money. The offender then placed a silver gun to the head of the employee who unlocked the drawer.

The offender then ran from the store with three bags but tripped and fell, leaving two bags of cash behind. The one he left with contained receipts.

Police say the suspect fled from the store northbound on Jordan Lane.

Video surveillance from the business next door shows he was wearing black pants, a gray shirt, black pullover and ball cap.

If you know who this person is, please call Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME. You could earn a reward for your information.

