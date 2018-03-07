Frogs Toggs in Arab building new warehouse

Huntsville police have found one of the suspects in a homicide investigation from earlier this year.More >>
Huntsville police confirm a toddler is in critical condition after being shot.More >>
The Huntsville man accused facing terrorism charges has agreed to plead guilty in federal court. Aziz Sayyed will plead guilty to attempting to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization.More >>
Redstone Arsenal Gate 9 reopened shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday after an incident damaged the barrier system.More >>
A Harvest 2-year-old has lost his fight after being found in a pool a few weeks ago.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
