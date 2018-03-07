Frogg Toggs in Arab building new warehouse

Dwight Satterfield of Decatur City Schools tells us the boy escaped with a small pelvic fracture and minor scrapes and bruises. He is expected to be released from the hospital Friday.More >>
The Huntsville man accused of terrorism charges pleaded guilty in federal court on Thursday.More >>
Huntsville police have arrested three people after a toddler was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night.More >>
It’s been over nine years since a Decatur pharmacy was robbed at gunpoint, and now the fugitive suspect is finally facing justice.More >>
Toys 'R' Us are having a hard time competing with video games online sellers, such as Amazon.More >>
Eleven West Texas agencies teamed up during a 15-day prostitution sting operation to arrest 62 people.More >>
A gunman entered the grounds reportedly wearing all black and wearing body armor.More >>
Michael Jerome Barber, 17, is facing manslaughter and certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol in the killing of Courtlin ArringtonMore >>
Cleveland Police released body camera video from a visit to the home of Larissa Rodriguez to question her about her then missing 5-year-old son Dec. 18, 2017.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
A local family is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old girl who died unexpectedly just a few days ago. Janiyah Taylor passed away Monday morning in her sleep.More >>
Just seven days after Aynor Middle School student Taylor Ibarra committed suicide, another young teen attending the same school attempted to do the same thing.More >>
Uber has removed driving privileges for a man accused of secretly videotaping a sexual encounter with a 19-year-old woman he had picked up in Wrightsville Beach.More >>
