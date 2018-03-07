Huntsville toddler dead after drive-by shooting

Huntsville police say a toddler was hit in an apparent drive-by shooting at Murray Road and Boswell Drive on March 7, 2018. (Source: WAFF)

Huntsville police say a toddler is dead after being shot Wednesday night.

Police say the 2-year-old victim was hit while sleeping on a couch in a home on Murray Road. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a drive-by shooter shot into the house. One bullet went through the front of the house and hit the child.

The child was taken to Huntsville Hospital. Investigators tell us several subjects were taken into custody early Thursday morning and are still being questioned in the murder investigation.

Police are searching for the suspect. Officers say there were no witnesses. No description of the vehicle is available at this time.

Police say the child's mother was home at the time.

Huntsville police say an arrest is imminent.

