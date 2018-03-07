3 facing capital murder charges after toddler killed in drive-by shooting

Huntsville police say a toddler was hit in an apparent drive-by shooting at Murray Road and Boswell Drive on March 7, 2018. (Source: WAFF)

Huntsville police three people are facing capital murder charges after a toddler was shot and killed on Wednesday night in a drive-by shooting.

Police say the child was shot while sleeping on a couch in a home on Murray Road. It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The family identified the 3-year-old as Olivia Robinson.

Huntsville Police have arrested three people in connection with the shooting. Dominique Marshawn Russell, 26; Brittany Nicole Kingston, 26; and Martin Arrendondo Evenes, 26 are all charged with capital murder.

Police say a drive-by shooter shot into the house. One bullet went through the front of the house and hit the child.

The child was taken to Huntsville Hospital. Investigators tell us several subjects were taken into custody early Thursday morning and are still being questioned in the murder investigation.

Mayor Tommy Battle released the following statement regarding last night’s shooting and subsequent death of a two-year-old child at a home on Murray Road.

“An innocent child is dead because of a senseless shooting evolving from an argument among reckless adults. No matter the root cause, this is criminal behavior, which we will not tolerate in Huntsville. Our investigators have been working all night on the case, made three arrests this morning, and we will prosecute those involved with capital murder.”

Investigators worked through the night to piece together details of the shooting. Witnesses report the incident stemmed from an ongoing argument. A confrontation during the day continued over social media through the evening, involving acquaintances of the child’s mother.

Through interviews and physical evidence, police determined Russell, Kingston, and Evenes drove by the house and fired several rounds as a result of this argument.

All three are being held in the Madison County Jail without bond.

Police say the child's mother was home at the time.

