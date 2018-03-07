3 facing capital murder charges after toddler killed in drive-by shooting

Huntsville police say a toddler is dead after being shot Wednesday night.More >>
Huntsville police have found one of the suspects in a homicide investigation from earlier this year.More >>
The Huntsville man accused facing terrorism charges has agreed to plead guilty in federal court. Aziz Sayyed will plead guilty to attempting to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization.More >>
Redstone Arsenal Gate 9 reopened shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday after an incident damaged the barrier system.More >>
A Harvest 2-year-old has lost his fight after being found in a pool a few weeks ago.More >>
The suspect faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.More >>
First cousins share only about 12.5 percent of their DNA, and it’s estimated that 4 to 7 percent of children born to them are likely to have birth defects.More >>
The family says it wasn’t until they sat down for a serving that they noticed the cereal had a “best by” date of 1997.More >>
One student died from a shooting at Huffman High School.More >>
Some Emperor penguins took up interest a camera when Eddie Gault, an Australian Antarctic expeditioner, left it on the ice.More >>
The Mississippi River continues to rise at the Carrollton Gauge after gain four feet of water in the last 10 days.More >>
Three different women in the Midlands has written about scary situations while shopping - and all of the posts have garnered a ton of shares on social media.More >>
Just seven days after Aynor Middle School student Taylor Ibarra committed suicide, another young teen attending the same school attempted to do the same thing.More >>
The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured three people and killed the owner of a long-time restaurant in Hurtsboro Wednesday morning.More >>
Benjamin Russell High School student Abby Brown had no idea what her fellow students and teachers had in mind as they began planning something big for her one day in late February.More >>
