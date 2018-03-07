Redstone Gate 9 reopened after incident damages barrier

Redstone Arsenal Gate 9 reopened shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday after an incident damaged the barrier system.

Arsenal officials say an unauthorized driver tried to enter the gate just before noon. Guards activated the barrier system to stop the vehicle. The system was slightly damaged. The driver was captured.

Gate 9, located at Rideout Road, is the busiest entrance and exit for the post.

Arsenal officials say the driver went to Crestwood Hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48