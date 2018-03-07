Huntsville terror suspect to plead guilty in federal court

The Huntsville man accused facing terrorism charges has agreed to plead guilty in federal court. Aziz Sayyed will plead guilty to attempting to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

Huntsville Police and the FBI arrested Sayyed in June 2017 at the intersection of Church Street and Clinton Avenue in downtown Huntsville.

According to federal court documents, Sayyed obtained and viewed ISIS propaganda videos depicting ISIS forces committing bombings, executions, beheadings and other acts. Federal agents say Sayyed shared these videos.

The court documents state Sayyed stated ISIS was on the right path and he displayed an ISIS flag.

According to federal court information, Sayyed purchased sulfuric acid, hydrogen peroxide, and acetone from stores in Huntsville. It is believed he learned to make an explosive called a triacetone triperoxide (TATP) to execute attacks on police stations.

In the days before his arrest, investigators say Sayyed met with someone he believed to be a member of ISIS. Investigators say he offered his services to ISIS.

Sayyed is currently in the Metro Jail. He is expected to appear in Federal Court for a consent hearing March 8 and will be arraigned March 15.

It is unclear how this plea will impact Sayyed’s charges in Madison County.

