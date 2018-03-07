Huntsville city councilman asking public how city can improve

District 4 Huntsville City Councilman Bill Kling would like to hear from the citizens of Huntsville about how they think the city can continue to improve.

Kling has issue surveys placed throughout the Rocket City where you can express any issues you have or suggestions for the council. Kling says it is one of the best ways to communicate between the community and the City Council.

Kling does these surveys every year during the month of March. Once he receives the surveys, Kling will review each one and contact the appropriate city department heads to figure out how to solve any issue brought up.

“Some of the concerns may not be in the district I represent, but that doesn’t make a difference. Somebody has a problem, that’s what we try to work on,” Kling said, referring to people who fill out the survey.

You can find these surveys at the public library or around Huntsville at different local restaurants.

