Brandon: Colder and breezy today with freezing overnight temps

Grab a jacket as you head out the door this morning as it is noticeably colder. A cold front moved in overnight bringing down some colder air, which looks to linger through the rest of the workweek.

Starting off the day in the mid-30s with some clouds this morning, and those are expected to linger through the morning hours. Wind today will be breezy too, gusting out of the northwest at 20 to 25 mph.

This afternoon we should see a little bit of clearing, but that won’t do much to warm us up, temperatures are only expected to climb into the mid to upper 40s.

Overnight tonight looks to be very chilly. As skies clear out we will cool off quickly with low temperatures into the upper 20s and low 30s. However, a brisk northwest wind at 10 mph will lead to wind chills in the low 20s, possibly even the teens!

Staying sunny through the day Thursday but also chilly. We’ll deal with even colder air temps on Friday, but the afternoon looks great with the 60s & sunshine! However, we will change as we move into the weekend with showers and storms moving in by Saturday which will last into Sunday.

