Brad: Freeze warning overnight

Skies will gradually clear this afternoon and evening with winds starting to taper off by early evening. Highs will be well below average in the upper 40s.

A freeze warning is in effect for north Alabama from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Thursday morning for low temperatures between 26 and 32 degrees. Cover any sensitive vegetation and plants.

Thursday will be another chilly day with highs in the 40s although it will feel colder than that with gusty winds.

Friday will be a warmer day with more sunshine and highs in the lower 60s.

This weekend looks to be a bit on the soggy side with widespread rain showers and a few thunderstorms. Rain will end by Sunday afternoon and highs both days will be in the 60s.

Next week looks to be a little bit cooler with below average highs in the 50s.

