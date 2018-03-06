New Barbie doll modeled after NASA ‘hidden figure’ Katherine Johnson

Mattel has launched a new line of Barbie dolls modeled after inspirational women. And one of those women is a NASA mathematician.

The “Inspiring Women” doll line has launched just in time for National Women’s Day. And one of those dolls is in the likeness of Katherine Johnson.

"As a brand that inspires the limitless potential in girls, Barbie will be honoring its largest line up of role models timed to International Women's Day because we know that you can't be what you can't see," Lisa McKnight, Barbie senior vice president and general manager, said in a news release. "Girls have always been able to play out different roles and careers with Barbie and we are thrilled to shine a light on real life role models to remind them that they can be anything."

Johnson helped break race and gender barriers in the 1950s when she joined a pool of black women hired by NASA to work as “human computers.” Her trajectory calculations helped make the first American-manned flight into space a reality.

Johnson was portrayed by Taraji P. Henson is the 2016 movie “Hidden Figures.”

