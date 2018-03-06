Teen shot in west Huntsville

Huntsville police say there was a shooting on 11th Street on March 6, 2018. (Source: WAFF)

Huntsville police are investigating a shooting in west Huntsville.

Police confirm it happened early Tuesday evening on 11th Street near 7th Avenue. The 18-year-old male victim was in a car while the shooter was outside.

The victim was taken to the hospital. He was later listed in stable condition.

Police said the victim has not been cooperating with the investigation and has not given a suspect description yet.

Police said they found drugs, guns and money in the car.

A baby was also in the car but was uninjured.

No one is in custody and no charges have been filed.

