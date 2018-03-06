Person shot in west Huntsville - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Person shot in west Huntsville

Huntsville police say there was a shooting around 11th Street. on March 6, 2018. (Source: WAFF) Huntsville police say there was a shooting around 11th Street. on March 6, 2018. (Source: WAFF)
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Huntsville police are investigating a shooting in west Huntsville.

Police confirm it happened early Tuesday evening in the vicinity of 7th Avenue and 11th Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

WAFF 48 News has a crew at the scene. Check back for updates.

