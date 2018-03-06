Florence buying 2 new firetrucks

Florence's fire department will get two brand new fire trucks in a year.

The City Council voted on Tuesday to buy a ladder and a pumper truck at a cost of more than $1 million.

A Shoals firefighter previously told WAFF 48 News that many of the firetrucks kept breaking down, leaving multiple stations with only sport utility vehicles to respond to calls.

Florence is currently leasing two firetrucks to get its complete fleet back up in working order.

