SpaceX launches new communications satellite

The Hispasat 30W-6 satellite launched on the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The launch was from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on March 6, 2018. (Source: SpaceX)

SpaceX successfully launched its 50th Falcon 9 rocket in Florida early Tuesday.

The rocket launched shortly after midnight from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

The Falcon 9 Rocket carried a massive communications satellite that provides television, broadband and other services to North America, Europe and North Africa. The Hispasat 30W-6 satellite was delivered to a Geostationary Transfer Orbit approximately 33 minutes after launch. SpaceX did not attempt to land Falcon 9’s first stage after launch due to unfavorable weather conditions in the recovery area off the Atlantic Coast.

Successful deployment of Hispasat 30W-6 to a geostationary transfer orbit confirmed. pic.twitter.com/PHctrfzwKa — SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 6, 2018

This comes less than two weeks after SapceX's previous launch. The PAZ satellite went up aboard the Falcon 9 on Feb. 22. Read that story here.

