Opening date announced for new Florence hospital

A new hospital in the Shoals will open its doors later this year.

The North Alabama Medical Center is set to open in Florence on Dec. 6.

Martin Rash, chairman and CEO of RCCH HealthCare Partners, said a lot of planning has gone into this project, especially with how to transition patients.

Rash said it's going to benefit the entire area.

"I think it's huge for the whole area. It's certainly huge for the Shoals, but we're seeing people from Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, all over, just all over coming here already because of the tremendous new services that the hospital has brought to the area of the last four to five years," he said.

Rash said the building's construction is coming along ahead of schedule.

"The new building has been a vision of our board and community for almost 10 years," said Rash. "We're excited that this year we'll have realized that vision."

He says the community has been very supportive though the process.

New equipment to help with labs and surgeries are being loaded inside the hospital.

