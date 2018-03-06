Brandon: Sunny and warm for Tuesday

We had some rain overnight last night but we are starting to clear out and that will lead to a spectacular day today. Wind today will be from the west-northwest, but overall things look to stay mild!

[TAP TO WATCH LIVE NEWSCASTS]

Seasonal temperatures expected today with the upper 50s and low 60s, and we are expecting plenty of sunshine! Through the late evening and overnight tonight, a cold front will make its way through, which is going to drive down some colder air as we push on until Wednesday morning.

Wednesday starting out into the mid to upper 30s across much of the Valley, some spots possibly into the low 30s. Expecting mostly clear to partly cloudy skies on Wednesday, but the big change you will notice is the colder air.

We will only stay into the mid to upper 40s for a high temperature, with a breezy wind out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph. The cold continues overnight into Thursday with the freezing mark possible both Thursday and Friday mornings.

[WATCH: The Future of Weather Warnings]

Combined with the breezy wind, we could have wind chill values into the low 20s come Thursday and Friday mornings! Friday morning at this point looks to be the coolest with temperatures staying into the upper 20s.

From there it does look like we will bring in more warmth late Friday and into the weekend, however, more moisture is accompanied with it and it could be a rainy and stormy weekend.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48