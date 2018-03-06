Brad: Wind chills in 20s overnight

Partly cloudy skies move in overnight with winds really picking up by late evening as a cold front comes through. Gusts over 20 mph can be expected with low temperatures falling into the middle 30s. But wind chills will make it feel in the 20s.

Even with plenty of sunshine Wednesday, temperatures will be quite cool with highs in the upper 40s. Breezy winds will stay in place through the morning into the early afternoon.

Temperatures on Thursday and Friday morning will be very cold in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Expect areas of widespread frost to develop both mornings.

Rain and storm chances increase as we head into the weekend. Plan outdoor activities accordingly.

Next week does look to be on the cooler side with temps in the 50s.

