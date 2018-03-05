City solidifies Town Madison agreement

Rendering of minor league baseball stadium for Town Madison (Source: City of Madison)

Madison city leaders have solidified an infrastructure agreement with Town Madison's developers.

The development is being built along Interstate 565 and will be anchored by a new minor league baseball stadium.

Under the new terms, Madison agrees to a funding request of $40 million. That's a $22 million increase from the original plans. The agreement also has a lower interest rate.

Revenue created from Town Madison will go toward helping the city pay back the bonds.

The agreement will be presented to the Madison City Council on March 12.

