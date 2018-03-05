Cows found starving, dead in Lauderdale County

A Rogersville man is facing more than 150 counts of animal cruelty after deputies found dead cows on his property.

Lauderdale County deputies say they searched 800 acres of land being leased to 52-year-old David Coffman Jr., according to our news partners at the Times Daily. Deputies said they found 300 cows with no grass to eat.

“We found more dead ones, so that brings the total to 32 now,” Sgt. Lowery Davis told the newspaper. “There are more carcasses and bones in some thick woods that we just can’t get into. But everything we could get to, has been removed and now buried.”

Coffman, who owns the cows, was charged with 15 counts of felony aggravated animal cruelty, 150 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty and 16 counts of misdemeanor failure to bury a dead animal.

The arrest came after the animals were found starving and malnourished.

Reports indicate Coffman said he was feeding the cattle but not enough for them to survive.

