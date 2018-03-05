Cows found starving, dead in Lauderdale County

We're told that the male victim and the suspect are roommates and that an altercation between the two escalated to gunfire.More >>
We're told that the male victim and the suspect are roommates and that an altercation between the two escalated to gunfire.More >>
A church service plummeted into chaos in Huntsville when a gunman stormed in and started yelling threats. It was a terrifying ordeal for the congregation as many churchgoers tried to take cover.More >>
A church service plummeted into chaos in Huntsville when a gunman stormed in and started yelling threats. It was a terrifying ordeal for the congregation as many churchgoers tried to take cover.More >>
A north Alabama 2-year-old fighting for his life in Birmingham's children's hospital.More >>
A north Alabama 2-year-old fighting for his life in Birmingham's children's hospital.More >>
Carai Cortez struck a sport utility vehicle head-on in May 19, 2016, killing Alexa Hannig, her 3-year-old son, Hayden, and her boyfriend, Ben Johnson.More >>
Carai Cortez struck a sport utility vehicle head-on in May 19, 2016, killing Alexa Hannig, her 3-year-old son, Hayden, and her boyfriend, Ben Johnson.More >>
MidCity Huntsville is bringing a new entertainment venue to town.More >>
MidCity Huntsville is bringing a new entertainment venue to town.More >>
Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother.More >>
Jess Hamm always wanted to be a mom, but never knew adoption was the right choice until she met a pair of twins in desperate need of a mother.More >>
A Revolutionary War-era sailing ship was uncovered after a nor'easter hit the Atlantic coast.More >>
A Revolutionary War-era sailing ship was uncovered after a nor'easter hit the Atlantic coast.More >>
Former NASCAR Truck Series driver and Mobile native Rick Crawford was arrested during an undercover sting where he attempted to set up a time to have sex with a 12-year-old girl.More >>
Former NASCAR Truck Series driver and Mobile native Rick Crawford was arrested during an undercover sting where he attempted to set up a time to have sex with a 12-year-old girl.More >>
A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.More >>
A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.More >>
The crash happened at around 2:55 p.m. when a white Kia being driven by a twenty-one-year-old man attempted to pass a UPS truck and slammed head-on into a green Mazda Miata driven by forty-eight-year-old Franz Schultz of Evans.More >>
The crash happened at around 2:55 p.m. when a white Kia being driven by a twenty-one-year-old man attempted to pass a UPS truck and slammed head-on into a green Mazda Miata driven by forty-eight-year-old Franz Schultz of Evans.More >>
The man’s attorney says his client “maintain his innocence” and the 17-year-old alleged victim is lying.More >>
The man’s attorney says his client “maintain his innocence” and the 17-year-old alleged victim is lying.More >>
Former U.S. House Representative and Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Mike Espy intends to run for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Thad Cochran.More >>
Former U.S. House Representative and Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Mike Espy intends to run for the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Thad Cochran.More >>