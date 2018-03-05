My Take - Preventions

I have to say it's refreshing to hear to all the idea sharing that's occurred this week about how to keep our kids safer in school. I'm hopeful that these ideas are put into action quickly. Ideas alone aren't going to prevent anything. But being actionable to good ideas will. I've heard lots of good, common sense ideas that will add to school security. Not all of the initial ideas are good and that’s ok, it's a step in the right direction. Some ideas just make sense and don't need to be debated and we need to do those immediately. Someone made a suggestion that we do what our airports do, have a security process that keeps guns out of our schools. It works at our airport gates. Some say that's expensive but maybe we should ask "What's your child's life worth"? But for those of us that just want to hear common sense solutions to big problems, it's great to be having a dialog. My biggest concern at this point is we just give this lip service. Talking about it for weeks or months without action is a waste of time. Our children deserve our full attention. Time is not on our side. Let’s get this fixed….NOW!

I'm Dave Thomason, that's my take, what's yours?



