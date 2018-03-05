ALEA needs your help finding missing Hayleyville woman

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is asking for your help finding a woman who's been missing for a little more than 2 months.

Jessica Hamby was last seen January 2. We're told she was leaving her home in Hayleyville.

Police say she's around 5'2. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. If you see her or know where she is, call the police.

