Decatur police distributing 500 free national child identification kits

Decatur police are providing residents with 500 free National Child Identification Kits.

The completed ID kit serves as a tool for investigators in the search for children who are missing.

The national child identification program kit packet includes:

Cheek DNA Collection Swabs

Wallet ID Card

Inkless Fingerprint Kit

The National Child Identification Program Kit is recognized as the preferred method of child identification by the FBI.

All the information within the packet can be completed from home and uses an invisible ink to prevent ink transfer. Once completed, the packet should be stored by a parent or guardian.

According to the National Child Identification Program, more than 800,000 children are classified as missing in the United States each year.

The ID kits, provided by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) in partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, has helped protect more than 21 million children.

