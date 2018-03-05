Decatur police distributing 500 free national child identificati - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Decatur police distributing 500 free national child identification kits

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WAFF file) (Source: WAFF file)
DECATUR, AL (WAFF) -

Decatur police are providing residents with 500 free National Child Identification Kits.

The completed ID kit serves as a tool for investigators in the search for children who are missing.

The national child identification program kit packet includes:

  • Cheek DNA Collection Swabs
  • Wallet ID Card
  • Inkless Fingerprint Kit

The National Child Identification Program Kit is recognized as the preferred method of child identification by the FBI.

All the information within the packet can be completed from home and uses an invisible ink to prevent ink transfer. Once completed, the packet should be stored by a parent or guardian.

According to the National Child Identification Program, more than 800,000 children are classified as missing in the United States each year.

The ID kits, provided by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) in partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, has helped protect more than 21 million children.

Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Family friend: Son of parents slain in dorm a 'good kid'

    Family friend: Son of parents slain in dorm a 'good kid'

    Sunday, March 4 2018 1:20 AM EST2018-03-04 06:20:03 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 1:24 AM EST2018-03-05 06:24:27 GMT
    (Courtesy of Central Michigan University via AP). This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr., who police identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2...(Courtesy of Central Michigan University via AP). This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr., who police identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2...

    The shooting happened Friday after the suspect's parents picked him up from the hospital he was taken to after exhibiting erratic behavior and brought him to his dorm to pack up for spring break. 

    More >>

    The shooting happened Friday after the suspect's parents picked him up from the hospital he was taken to after exhibiting erratic behavior and brought him to his dorm to pack up for spring break. 

    More >>

  • Walmart joins meal kit food wars

    Walmart joins meal kit food wars

    Monday, March 5 2018 12:03 PM EST2018-03-05 17:03:06 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 12:03 PM EST2018-03-05 17:03:06 GMT
    Walmart’s meal kits are now available in more than 250 stories and will be rolled out to more than 2,000 locations during 2018, according to the retailer. (Source: Walmart)Walmart’s meal kits are now available in more than 250 stories and will be rolled out to more than 2,000 locations during 2018, according to the retailer. (Source: Walmart)

    Walmart’s meal kits are now available in more than 250 stories and will be rolled out to more than 2,000 locations during 2018, according to the retailer.

    More >>

    Walmart’s meal kits are now available in more than 250 stories and will be rolled out to more than 2,000 locations during 2018, according to the retailer.

    More >>

  • Former NASCAR driver Rick Crawford charged with attempted enticement of a child

    Former NASCAR driver Rick Crawford charged with attempted enticement of a child

    Sunday, March 4 2018 8:47 PM EST2018-03-05 01:47:16 GMT
    Rick Crawford (Seminole County Sheriff's Office)Rick Crawford (Seminole County Sheriff's Office)

    Former NASCAR Truck Series driver and Mobile native Rick Crawford was arrested during an undercover sting where he attempted to set up a time to have sex with a 12-year-old girl.

    More >>

    Former NASCAR Truck Series driver and Mobile native Rick Crawford was arrested during an undercover sting where he attempted to set up a time to have sex with a 12-year-old girl.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly