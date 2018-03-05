1 facing drug charges in Decatur

Decatur police arrested a man is facing possession of a quantity of Suboxone charges

On March 3, a Decatur officer was dispatched to Wal-Mart at 2800 Spring Avenue for two shoplifters.

During the course of the investigation, police tell us Dante Miguel Medullin was found to be in the possession of a quantity of Suboxone.

Medullin was placed under arrest for one count of possession of a controlled substance and theft in the fourth degree.

Medullin was transported to the Morgan County Jail on a $1,300.00 bond, where he was charged and booked.

