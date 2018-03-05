Decatur police need help finding fraud suspect

Decatur police are seeking the public’s assistance in the identification of a male, who is the primary suspect in several fraudulent uses of a credit card.

Police say the suspect appears to be 30-40 years old and is between 5’8”-5’11”, and around 200 pounds.

Investigators say the victim is a 90-year-old resident of Decatur.

If anyone has information about the identity of the male contact Decatur police at 256-341-4656.

